Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves 1 to 3 ft expected. * WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&