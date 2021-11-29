...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
EDITOR: A welcome sign of spring each year is hearing the wild call of sandhill cranes returning to Wisconsin. Seventy years ago sandhills were almost gone from our state, down to about 20-some pairs. Concentrated conservation efforts brought them back slowly to sustainable numbers.
In September the Wisconsin Senate voted to reintroduce an annual sandhill hunt. The Assembly may take up the bill in January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.