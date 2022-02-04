EDITOR: This letter is a statement asking the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to refuse all permits for oil pipelines that would cross any wetlands, rivers, streams and lakes in Wisconsin. Specifically, we ask you to refuse the so-called Line 5 pipeline currently being proposed by Enbridge Energy Co.
Recently, the federal courts have refused leases granted in the Gulf of Mexico for further oil exploration because the Biden administration, in granting said lease renewals, has failed to take into account the climate impact of any new oil discovered. The DNR, as guardians of our natural world, must do the same. What are the potential climate impacts of the oil which would flow through the proposed Line5? Have you taken these impacts into question when debating any permit?
