EDITOR: I want to spread awareness about the controversy of the Twin Metals Mine and the negative impact it would have on the Kawishiwi River watershed including the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and surrounding tourism-driven economy in Minnesota.

Sulfide ore copper mining in the watershed would have a powerful and negative impact on this fragile environment. The wilderness of the BWCA supports a large quantity of wildlife including endangered species such as the Canada lynx. In this pristine land of lakes, rivers and forests, there are 1.1 million cres of unspoiled fresh water which accounts for 20% of all fresh water in the national forest system. Sulfide ore copper mining is known to release acid mine drainage which will destroy the quality of the water it spills into. Some would argue that measures could be taken to prevent a spill of that drainage, but the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency called sulfide ore copper mining “the most polluting industry in America.” Accidents and spills at these mines have been all too common to risk polluting the BWCA.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments