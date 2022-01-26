EDITOR: This was my first budget process as an Ashland City Council member and I was very impressed with the process and how the city’s needs and income were laid out by the city administrator and city staff. Several things are very clear: The first is that the cuts made by the state to local aid have had negative impacts on the city’s ability to maintain infrastructure and keep up on other capital projects while maintaining a high degree of service that our residents have come to expect. The second issue is that the city will not grow its way out of the financial issues we face. Despite COVID-19 the city has seen and will continue to see future growth from both new homes and new small businesses, however even with new revenue we face years of trying to simply get caught up on major projects in our community.
That is why this year I am proud to say that this budget is not only forward-looking in the projects we are able to get done but it does so while lowering the city’s mill rate. We will be replacing the roof on the public works building, purchasing a new ambulance and a front-end loader, streets will be paved, and the city will continue to address our aging pipe. Our hard-working city staff will receive a pay increase. These projects will not get us caught up — we have years of hard work ahead of us — but they do start to move the city in the right direction. Despite the difficulties and hard choices we face, the city is committed to continuing its high level of service to the community and is in good fiscal health. We have our city administrator and staff to thank for this. Their leadership has been superb and will continue to guide us into the future.
