The news this year has reflected the immense concern about the COVID vaccine. There has even been recent discussion about using the vaccine for children 5-11 years old. The CDC is now recommending it. Until recently this has been an unserved group.

On Jan. 29, 2021, the CDC issued an order that required face masks to be worn by all people while on public transportation which included all passengers.

