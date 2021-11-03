The news this year has reflected the immense concern about the COVID vaccine. There has even been recent discussion about using the vaccine for children 5-11 years old. The CDC is now recommending it. Until recently this has been an unserved group.
On Jan. 29, 2021, the CDC issued an order that required face masks to be worn by all people while on public transportation which included all passengers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.