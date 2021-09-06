Since joining The BRICK board of directors earlier this year, I have observed the great service this organization offers to residents of Ashland and Bayfield counties. With its staff and largest pantry on Ellis Avenue in Ashland and additional pantries in Cable, Cornucopia and Mellen, The BRICK provides fresh meat, vegetables and fruit as well as durable canned and packaged food to several hundred families each year. The BRICK also offers other services and assistance, but it’s the pantry that is best known.

We all know that the economics of living in our area make it challenging for many folks to ensure their family has sufficient amounts of tasty and nutritious food on the table while meeting their other obligations for rent, utilities, transportation, etc. That’s where we come in.

