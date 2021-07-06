I’m writing to voice my disappointment with the anti-American message displayed by the Chequamegon Democrats and state Sen. Janet Bewley at the Independence Day parade in Ashland. On the day we are literally celebrating the freedoms afforded us as American citizens, they chose to display the message, “Your welfare depends on it.”
This is about as tone deaf as a politician can be. She chooses not to celebrate the independent and can-do spirit of the people who have banded together to make it through one of the most difficult times in recent history, but instead to try to cheaply buy votes with an idiotic threat that if you don’t vote Democrat you’ll lose your welfare check. Shameful. I won’t hold my breath for an apology, but one is certainly warranted to everyone she is supposed to be representing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.