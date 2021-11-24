Before we rush to persecute the driver of the SUV that drove into the parade in Waukesha, I think we should consider if the driver was acting in self-defense. Dancing Grannies often wield knitting needles, and newly released drone footage shows several toddlers making what appears to be gang signs. Many of the drivers on our highways feel threatened. Stand your ground laws apply to vehicles as well.
I trust our judicial system will consider a change of venue to a different city in Wisconsin so that the driver can get a fair trial. I am certain such a fair-minded city can be found. Perhaps the city of Kenosha or some other decent place in our fair state could hold this trial.
