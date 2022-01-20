“Don’t blame locals for wheel tax” was the headline on a recent column by Daily Press editor Peter Wasson. Well, I do!

I don’t knock the council for looking at ways to generate or protect revenue that is needed for city operations, but I do knock them for how they did it and what they fail to do. Wheel tax revenue was used in the budget, and we approved the budget, so we have to support the wheel tax since we support the budget. That was the mantra used by the council to support this taxation!

