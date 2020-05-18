Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...NORTHEAST WINDS 10 TO 20 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 KNOTS AND WAVES 1 TO 2 FEET. * WHERE...CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. &&