EDITOR: Extreme weather in Vancouver has caused flooding and mudslides cutting residents off from the rest of Canada. Drought has greatly reduced Utah’s Great Salt Lake to a fraction of its former size. Wildfires out west have killed giant sequoias impacting nearly a fifth of this. Earth’s largest trees. Recent tornadoes in Kentucky (yes, tornadoes in December) have cost numerous lives and significant damage. In Turkey, storms resulted in many fatalities. Islands in the South Pacific are disappearing due to ocean levels rising.
We can’t say every weather event is caused by climate change, but scientists have concluded that the frequency and overall magnitude of these events can be attributable to the warming of the planet.
