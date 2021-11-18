We have seen a severe rise of rudeness (and worse) in restaurants, stores, airlines and elsewhere. Such behaviors have been blamed on the pandemic, but I don't believe this is correct. We have seen an increase in crass, obnoxious and threatening behaviors because of the previous one in the Oval Office, and these actions and words are still promulgated by that one, and others across our country who still believe in the big lie. The pandemic created challenges, yes, and much hardship, but not these behaviors.

I believe it is possible for us to work together to restore civility to our society. This is not a small task, but an important one. Let's get started today. Our country, and increasingly our lives, depend upon that. Peace.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments