I just received the sweetest message from my sister: she found a Christmas Eve service that Ringo, our dog, can attend. Ringo has some serious separation anxiety and it takes some effort to leave him alone. My family took the time to find a service that is being held in a barn that he can attend, too.

It’s so thoughtful of them, and it also seems fitting with the theme of the Christmas story: animals and people from different cultures and regions come together in a stable, gather around a baby and ask, ‘”an hope be born into this world?”

