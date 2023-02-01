LeRoy A Nylen of Clive, Iowa, died peacefully on January 19, 2023 at age 97. He was born June 17, 1925 at home in Ashland, Wisconsin to his Swedish-born parents Victor and Elsie Nylen. His youth was filled with daring water sports, whether racing to be the first kid in the town each spring to jump in the icy Lake Superior, or deep diving for scrap metal off the docks with a makeshift breathing apparatus. He worked odd jobs throughout his childhood, from digging basements for his father’s cement business, busing tables and dancing tap at his parents’ prohibition-era speakeasy, selling scrap metal from the lake’s bottom, and landscaping for neighbors, to delivering the local newspaper. The short stories he would write later in his retirement would recount his travels across northern Wisconsin on his bike, adventures searching the haunted house of Old Mr Johnson, the family gatherings of immigrant Swedes on the rolling farmlands surrounding Superior, and the shenanigans of kids playing in the snow.
A star athlete in high school with his signature red hair, “Red” shined on the gridiron as a wide receiver and captain of the football team, facing off against his in-state rival and future NFL legend Bud Grant. Red dominated the basketball court as a center, scoring a career high 30 points in one game (he would humbly note in his team’s next game he couldn’t buy a bucket). He graduated from Ashland High School in 1943 as class president, turning down a scholarship offer to instead join the United States Navy and become a communication petty officer in the Naval Armed guard. As a naval personnel attached to Merchant Marine ships, his voyages took him to Japan, Hong Kong, Italy, and Normandy, while he operated the Morse and semaphore signals between ships. His first ship was the S.S. Winchester, a tanker, the second was the S.S. Jonathan Elmer, a liberty ship. While in the service, he sang in the choir and played on the Naval basketball team, briefly playing for the University of Chicago while in signalman training. Lee’s joy for life would be bolstered by a sunny afternoon in the Atlantic while on break on the aft deck of a full tanker running oil across the ocean, when a U-Boat torpedo came barreling toward the ship. Having already escaped death countless times throughout his childhood, between tuberculosis, a burst appendix, a flipped car, and an incident involving a bootleg still explosion in his parents’ basement, the torpedo would narrowly slip by the ship. Red would live another day, and soon make it home to Helen.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.