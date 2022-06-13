Passed away on June 5, 2022 at the age of 91 with his family by his side. Preceded in death by parents; wife, Cleone; son, Leonard A.; two brothers; and two sisters. Survived by children, Cathy (Jerome) Ziells, Jeannie (Shelley Klinga) Hicks, Randall (Jillaine) Luoma, David Luoma; grandchildren, Dale McRae, Kimberly (Mike) Coughlin, Jessica (J.D.) Halley, Jason Hicks, Sam (Lizzy) Luoma, Nathan (Jessica) Luoma, Mitchell (Vicki) Luoma; great-grandchildren, Payton, Colton, Kipton, Natalie, Clara, Vivian, J.J., Charlie, Louie, Liam, Liliana; siblings, Leslie Luoma and Margaret “Cookie” Devareaux; very special friend, Donna Gilberg; and many nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.

Leonard was a Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus and a long time member of St Lawrence Church. He was a community-oriented man, serving as chairman of the board at Centricity Credit Union, the Church Council at St Lawrence Church, and on the Senior Federation Board. He received the Volunteer of the year Award at the Credit Union State Convention in 2014. He volunteered at the Damiano Center and other fundraising events including the Shriners. He was a member of the O.K. club at St Lawrence Church. He was always willing to lend a hand or offer advice. He was an avid hunter and fisherman; he made a bi-annual fishing trip to Canada with his sons and friends and also took his sons to Alaska fishing. He loved to travel, having been to every state in the US and every Province in Canada.

