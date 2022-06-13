...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. In Minnesota, Pine
County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band,
the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the Bad River Reservation
and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Passed away on June 5, 2022 at the age of 91 with his family by his side. Preceded in death by parents; wife, Cleone; son, Leonard A.; two brothers; and two sisters. Survived by children, Cathy (Jerome) Ziells, Jeannie (Shelley Klinga) Hicks, Randall (Jillaine) Luoma, David Luoma; grandchildren, Dale McRae, Kimberly (Mike) Coughlin, Jessica (J.D.) Halley, Jason Hicks, Sam (Lizzy) Luoma, Nathan (Jessica) Luoma, Mitchell (Vicki) Luoma; great-grandchildren, Payton, Colton, Kipton, Natalie, Clara, Vivian, J.J., Charlie, Louie, Liam, Liliana; siblings, Leslie Luoma and Margaret “Cookie” Devareaux; very special friend, Donna Gilberg; and many nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
Leonard was a Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus and a long time member of St Lawrence Church. He was a community-oriented man, serving as chairman of the board at Centricity Credit Union, the Church Council at St Lawrence Church, and on the Senior Federation Board. He received the Volunteer of the year Award at the Credit Union State Convention in 2014. He volunteered at the Damiano Center and other fundraising events including the Shriners. He was a member of the O.K. club at St Lawrence Church. He was always willing to lend a hand or offer advice. He was an avid hunter and fisherman; he made a bi-annual fishing trip to Canada with his sons and friends and also took his sons to Alaska fishing. He loved to travel, having been to every state in the US and every Province in Canada.
