Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians is extending the temporary closure of Legendary Waters Resort & Casino at least through Memorial Day.

Legendary Waters Resort & Casino in Red Cliff will remain closed at least through Memorial Day.

The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians Tribal Council extended the resort’s temporary closure at the recommendation of health experts to prioritize the safety of guests and employees.

