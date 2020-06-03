MADISON — Republicans want to keep any legal battle over redistricting Wisconsin in the state Supreme Court, starting the fight over the redrawing of political boundary lines on Wednesday a full year before any new maps are created.

Since the Republicans drew the maps 10 years ago, the party has maintained majorities in the state Senate and Assembly and holds five of the state's eight congressional districts. Who draws the maps next year, and which court resolves the expected legal fight, will give the winner an upper hand in having majority control.

