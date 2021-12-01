Taste of the Farm

If you have leftover squash from Thanksgiving, or just want a tasty breakfast treat, this pancake-like dish is just the ticket. (Contributed photo by Kara Berlage)

It’s that time of year when I go to the root collar to pick out squashes for our membership shares. I separate out the ones in trouble — blemishes here, a start of rot there. The ones that are too far gone become a feast for the pigs, but the salvageable ones head to the kitchen to be roasted and pureed. This freezes great for dishes later. But sometimes we feel like roasting a whole one (or nearly whole one) and having it for dinner.

Sometimes, however, that roasted squash is just too big for us to finish off at dinner, and the rest goes into the fridge. Then what? Well, this week’s recipe from Chef Kara highlights how you can use leftover squash or pumpkin to make a delicious breakfast. Double, triple and so on the recipe as needed to fill as many plates of deliciousness as you need.

