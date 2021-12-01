...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
If you have leftover squash from Thanksgiving, or just want a tasty breakfast treat, this pancake-like dish is just the ticket. (Contributed photo by Kara Berlage)
It’s that time of year when I go to the root collar to pick out squashes for our membership shares. I separate out the ones in trouble — blemishes here, a start of rot there. The ones that are too far gone become a feast for the pigs, but the salvageable ones head to the kitchen to be roasted and pureed. This freezes great for dishes later. But sometimes we feel like roasting a whole one (or nearly whole one) and having it for dinner.
Sometimes, however, that roasted squash is just too big for us to finish off at dinner, and the rest goes into the fridge. Then what? Well, this week’s recipe from Chef Kara highlights how you can use leftover squash or pumpkin to make a delicious breakfast. Double, triple and so on the recipe as needed to fill as many plates of deliciousness as you need.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.