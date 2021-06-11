Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, areas along US 2 near Lake Superior including parts of Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. In Minnesota, areas along Minnesota Highway 61 near Lake Superior, including Southern Lake, Southern Cook and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Fond du Lac Band, the Grand Portage Reservation and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&