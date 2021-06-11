...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less.
* WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Taconite Harbor to Silver
Bay Harbor MN, Grand Marais to Taconite Harbor MN, Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point
WI.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, areas along US 2 near Lake Superior
including parts of Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties.
In Minnesota, areas along Minnesota Highway 61 near Lake
Superior, including Southern Lake, Southern Cook and Carlton
and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Red Cliff Band, the Fond du Lac Band, the Grand Portage
Reservation and the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Summer is here, and early summer is an exciting time for bird enthusiasts. Especially this far north, there’s a fairly narrow window of time where we can see and hear the widest variety of birds. Some of these seasonal visitors, such as rose-breasted grosbeaks, only sing for about six to seven weeks in our area. And some of them work within an even shorter time frame and get right down to business.
I was camping recently a couple of counties over in the Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest and had a chance to hang out with one of the most efficient and frenetic birds of the Northland, the least flycatcher. (As an aside, our campsite also was visited frequently by a snowshoe hare in its brown summer coat. He wasn’t as acclimated to visitors as the resident chipmunk, but he was pretty happy to sit and munch foliage so long as we didn’t move toward him.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.