New members of the Ashland Fire Department were trained this week on the art of connecting to fire hydrants and handling pressurized water hoses. Fire Department Capt. Scott Thimm said a recently promoted pump operator also got some work in during the training at the Ashland Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College-Ashland campus training facility
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.