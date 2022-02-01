Delve into the history of the Ojibwe tribes’ relationship with the U.S. government from the 1830s to the 1930s. With the recent discovery of undocumented cemeteries at boarding schools in Canada, the importance of bringing this period into mainstream American history is clear. Cindi Stiles will discuss Ojibwe history in Wisconsin — a story of forced attempted assimilation, with treaties and policies that almost destroyed the economic, social and political lives of these people. Join the Fe University class The Ojibwe in Wisconsin: Historic Events and Historic Places, Feb. 24, March 3, 7, and 10, from 10 a.m. to noon on Zoom.
The class will begin by relating the tribes’ migration through the Great Lakes and the early treaty era. A discussion of the assimilation period follows, whereby the U.S. government developed policies intended to integrate Indigenous people into mainstream American culture, without their consent or input, by disrupting traditional culture and leadership. These policies focused on the allotment of reservation land and the placement of children in boarding schools that denied them their language and traditions. Finally, the class will delve into a policy shift during the 1930s New Deal. Even with the softening of regulations, extreme damage had been done to the Ojibwe traditional lifeways, in ways that linger to this day.
