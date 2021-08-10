A Geology for Tourists lecture and field trip revealing the geological history of Iron County and Wisconsin’s Northern Highlands will be held Aug. 27 and 28, hosted by Fe University.
The lecture portion will be Friday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mercer Community Center, sponsored by Mercer Library. It will be free and open to the public with no registration necessary. The lecture will describe the 5-billion-year geological history of Northern Highlands with a focus on processes and geological cycles — from molten ball to ocean bottom to Teton-like mountain range to land of lakes, how Northern Wisconsin became a world-class source of metals and precious minerals. The lecture and rock samples will be provided by Richard Thiede.
