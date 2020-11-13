GREEN BAY (AP) — Three voters in northeastern Wisconsin have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to exclude Nov. 3 election ballots in Milwaukee, Dane and Menominee counties which helped deliver the state to President-elect Joe Biden.
The plaintiffs allege without evidence that absentee voting is rife with widespread fraud and that votes in those counties should not be included in the state's final election certification, which would give Wisconsin to President Donald Trump.
I find disconcerting the number of frivolous lawsuits that have been filed or threatened to be filed, all by Republicans. And it seems that all the suits claim unsubstantiated election discrepancies in only counties that voted more democratic and only errors or fraud on democratic ballots even though most Republican candidates won. If there is any attempt to "steal" an election it would appear that it is a Republican conspiracy afoot. The Democrats appear to be taking the high road and trying to stay out of the mud, the Republicans seem to be seeking any avenue to winning including lying, cheating, intimidations, and threats of violence. Our democracy is definitely in peril and it is red not blue.
