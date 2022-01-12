Lawrence John Petras, age 79, of Ashland, WI passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the Northern Lights Nursing Home in Washburn. He was born on November 28, 1942 in Ashland, the son of Michael and Susan (Drndak) Petras.

He is survived by 2 sons, John (Marion) Petras of Greenwood and Dan (Karen) Petras of Ashland, a sister, Kathy Koval of Ashland, a brother, Robert Petras of Superior, 10 nieces and nephews, many grandchildren and great grandchildren and a special girlfriend, Linda Stone.

