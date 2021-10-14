The heads of broccoli have long-since been harvested, but the stout plants have more to give. Shooting up like mini heads around the sides, broccoli florets are delicious and packed with nutrition. The trick is to pick them at just the right time, and to keep picking so that the plants continue to produce until they entirely freeze out. That means lots of green spears to enjoy!
You can certainly steam broccoli florets or enjoy them raw. They also work great chopped into dishes, like this pasta toss from Chef Kara this week. This is a very flexible recipe, so if you don’t have broccoli, you can raid other veggies from the fridge or garden.
