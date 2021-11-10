...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves
4 to 7 ft expected. A few gale force gusts possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Siskiwit Falls near Cornucopia is lovely at this time of year, with green pines, yellow aspen leaves and clear views. (Contributed photo by Sarah Morris.)
The meadow trail at Siskiwit preserve is easy to follow. Smart hikers should be sure to wear blaze orange or pink in the woods when bow hunters, bird hunters and duck hunters are sharing the space. (Contributed photo by Sarah Morris)
Autumn is wrapping up in the Northland, with just a few leaves clinging to the trees and the sun into its low winter angle where it's always in your eyes. Birdwatchers might catch a few stray fall migrants these days, but most of them have made their way to warmer climes. It was a weird fall for bird-watching around here since we didn't get the usual swarm of dark-eyed juncos and palm warblers in October; in fact, I saw just a few juncos and exactly one palm warbler. I wonder where they all went!
This transition between fall and the snowy season can be a wonderful time of year to walk in the woods and watch for the winter birds that are moving in or the year-round birds that hang out in big flocks. This time of year reminds me of how winter is for much of the eastern half of the country where the snow is ephemeral. But the woods up north are uniquely beautiful during this narrow seasonal transition: You have the contrast of the evergreens and the white birch trunks along with the few colored leaves still up, and some remaining bright green ground cover from ferns and shrubs. Let's explore a few places where you can soak in some of this local flavor.
