...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor
WI, Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Outer Apostle
Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
Ownership of the Hudson Bay Dam must be determined before steps can be taken to fund its maintenance and repairs. Owners of lakeshore property on the two lakes the dam impounds have pledged $30,000 and offered to form a taxing district to pay for the dam’s future in a bid to make ownership more palatable for the county.
Hudson Bay dam is a small concrete barrier on the Brunsweiler River in west-central Ashland County with a lot of problems - and a lot of people willing to pay to find solutions.
First off, no one knows precisely who owns it. When it was built in 1969, Ashland County thought it was the owner and for years the county filed permit paperwork with the U.S. Forest Service to keep the dam in operation. The dam was built at the request of landowners on Spider and Moquah lakes to replace a washed-out beaver dam that had held the lakes.
