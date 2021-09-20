Hudson Bay Dam Followup #1 .jpg

Ownership of the Hudson Bay Dam must be determined before steps can be taken to fund its maintenance and repairs. Owners of lakeshore property on the two lakes the dam impounds have pledged $30,000 and offered to form a taxing district to pay for the dam’s future in a bid to make ownership more palatable for the county.

Hudson Bay dam is a small concrete barrier on the Brunsweiler River in west-central Ashland County with a lot of problems - and a lot of people willing to pay to find solutions.

First off, no one knows precisely who owns it. When it was built in 1969, Ashland County thought it was the owner and for years the county filed permit paperwork with the U.S. Forest Service to keep the dam in operation. The dam was built at the request of landowners on Spider and Moquah lakes to replace a washed-out beaver dam that had held the lakes.

Hudson Bay Dam Followup #3 - Joshua Rowley .jpg

Rowley
Hudson Bay Dam #4 - Sue Kozelka .jpg

Kozelka

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

