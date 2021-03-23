The 50th anniversary of the Apostle Islands National lakeshore will be marked by a virtual resource stewardship symposium set to take place March 30 and 31.

The two-day online event will include 26 presenters who will discuss the many stories of the Apostles, everything from archeology to cultural resources, traditional ecological knowledge to the natural world of the islands.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments