...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CDT Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
Lakeshore marks 50th anniversary with virtual stewardship symposium
The 50th anniversary of the Apostle Islands National lakeshore will be marked by a virtual resource stewardship symposium set to take place March 30 and 31.
The two-day online event will include 26 presenters who will discuss the many stories of the Apostles, everything from archeology to cultural resources, traditional ecological knowledge to the natural world of the islands.
