Like many teams in the area, the Mellen Granite Diggers boys and girls basketball teams have had to cancel games this season and have run combined practices as players have come down with COVID. (Contributed photo)
COVID-related event cancellations are nothing new anymore, and it is no different in the Bay Area where every sports program has been forced to cancel some games and reschedule others. The Mellen boys and girls basketball teams perhaps have suffered more than most.
So with several players out due to illness, boys and girls teams have turned to each other both for support and fine-tuning, Athletic Director Don Moreland said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.