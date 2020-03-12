Mad Island Fire

The La Pointe Town Board is moving forward with plans to reduce the size of a proposed Madeline Island Emergency Services Building and rebid the project.

A fire of undetermined origins burned the original building to the ground on March 6, 2019. In June the Town Board committed up to $2.3 million to rebuild it, and 21 town residents approved a resolution to spend a total of $2.5 million on Aug. 13.

