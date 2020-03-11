Emergency Services Building

A March 6 fire destroyed the 8,800-square-foot Madeline Island Emergency Services Building. Plans to rebuild the hall have been altered necessitating the project to be completely rebid.

The La Pointe Town Board decided to move forward with plans to reduce the footprint of the proposed Madeline Island Emergency Services Building and rebid the project Tuesday at its regularly scheduled meeting.

A fire of undetermined origins burned the original building to the ground on March 6, 2019. In June the Town Board committed up to $2.3 million to rebuild it, and 21 town residents approved a resolution to spend a total of $2.5 million on Aug. 13.

