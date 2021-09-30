Brewers-Williams Injury Baseball

In this Aug. 6, 2021, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers' Devin Williams reacts during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Milwaukee. Williams fractured his throwing hand Sunday night, Sept. 26, 2021, when he punched a wall after his team celebrated its NL Central title, likely knocking him out for the entire postseason. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, FIle)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams fractured his throwing hand when he punched a wall after his team celebrated its NL Central title, likely knocking him out for the entire postseason.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said before the Brewers' Wednesday night game with the St. Louis Cardinals that Williams' injury likely will require surgery. Stearns said there's an "outside chance" the 2020 NL rookie of the year could be available for the World Series if the Brewers get that far.

