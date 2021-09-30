In this Aug. 6, 2021, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers' Devin Williams reacts during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Milwaukee. Williams fractured his throwing hand Sunday night, Sept. 26, 2021, when he punched a wall after his team celebrated its NL Central title, likely knocking him out for the entire postseason. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, FIle)
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams fractured his throwing hand when he punched a wall after his team celebrated its NL Central title, likely knocking him out for the entire postseason.
Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said before the Brewers' Wednesday night game with the St. Louis Cardinals that Williams' injury likely will require surgery. Stearns said there's an "outside chance" the 2020 NL rookie of the year could be available for the World Series if the Brewers get that far.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.