One thing we have plenty of here in the Northland is water. Rivers and streams, inland lakes and of course that enormous freshwater sea at the top of the state. We have lots of seabirds that make Lake Superior their home and all kinds of waterfowl who spend most of their time being wet. But there's another bird that makes its living from the water without living in it and is just as comfortable on dry land: the belted kingfisher. They're a familiar sight to fans of most outdoor water sports and a scourge to people with fish ponds. Let's dive in to what makes these perching pescatarians so much fun.
Belted kingfishers live all across North America from Central America to the Arctic Circle in Alaska. Here in Wisconsin they're a year-round resident anywhere with open water except for just along the South Shore and the border with Michigan. Kingfishers have a very recognizable profile with a large, crested head and long, straight bill. Their tiny legs and broad chests give them a top-heavy appearance when they're perching, and they're about the size of a robin. One of their more interesting traits is that unlike most bird species, the female has the more colorful plumage. Males wear an elegant blue-gray suit with a white belly and collar and a gray band across the chest. Females add a striking rust-colored vest to this feathered wardrobe. Probably the most recognizable thing about belted kingfishers is their loud rattling call that echoes around bodies of water. Still, if you're out birding away from lakes or streams, stay alert: these stubby birds are tireless fliers who travel long distances over dry land and you may see one that's in transit. Belted kingfishers also occasionally travel very long distances over water and have been spotted in places as disparate as the Galapagos Islands, the British Isles and Iceland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.