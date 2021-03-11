...WINTER STORM WINDING DOWN...
.Light snow continues to diminish across the area. Light to
moderate snow may linger through noon across Ashland and Iron
counties with additional accumulations up to one inch possible.
Elsewhere, little to no additional accumulation is expected.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Iron and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
A pair of Douglas County 12-year-olds were placed in custody Tuesday evening after they reportedly made threats to Northwestern Middle School in Maple.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, authorities were made aware that the two, who are students at the school, were overheard by other students making “detailed specific plans to ‘shoot up the school’ and targeting a specific individual.”
