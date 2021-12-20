Kevin O. Hunt, 61, of Washburn, WI, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center, in Ashland. He was born October 13, 1960, in Ashland, the son of Marvin and Fern (Larvey) Hunt.

Kevin graduated from Ashland High School in 1978 and then earned a degree at UW-Stevens Point. On December 5, 1995, he married Amie Kegel, in Ashland. His business acumen started with Super H Foods where he honed his skills in retail and soon ventured out, buying Star Liquor in Ashland, Captain’s Spirits in Bayfield, Star North in Cornucopia, and many other ventures.

