...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI, Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to
Oak Point WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from
Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Kevin O. Hunt, 61, of Washburn, WI, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center, in Ashland. He was born October 13, 1960, in Ashland, the son of Marvin and Fern (Larvey) Hunt.
Kevin graduated from Ashland High School in 1978 and then earned a degree at UW-Stevens Point. On December 5, 1995, he married Amie Kegel, in Ashland. His business acumen started with Super H Foods where he honed his skills in retail and soon ventured out, buying Star Liquor in Ashland, Captain’s Spirits in Bayfield, Star North in Cornucopia, and many other ventures.
