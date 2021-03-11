MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin state schools superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr is proposing decentralizing the Department of Public Instruction and moving or rehiring its more than 400 employees from Madison into offices across the state.

Kerr, a former Brown Deer superintendent who is backed by conservatives, faces Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly in the April 6 election. Underly is backed by the state teachers union and Democrats. The race is officially nonpartisan.

