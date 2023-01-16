...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth
of an inch.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 11 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Kenneth William Bragee passed away on January 1, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Rochester, MN after complications from a fall, infections, and heart disease.
He was born October 6, 1939 to Bill and Olga Bragee in Duluth, Minnesota. He attended Duluth East High School and played football for UMD. Ken joined the Army Reserve in 1958. He was a member of the Chester Park Ski Club and participated in 10 Birkebeiner ski races. He worked at Red Owl, Piggly Wiggly and managed Super One Foods in Park Falls, WI for 30 years where he was also an EMT. He retired to Birchwood WI in 2000, where he and Gerry built their dream home on Nice Lake. While there he volunteered in the Birchwood School District.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.