Kenneth William Bragee passed away on January 1, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Rochester, MN after complications from a fall, infections, and heart disease.

He was born October 6, 1939 to Bill and Olga Bragee in Duluth, Minnesota. He attended Duluth East High School and played football for UMD. Ken joined the Army Reserve in 1958. He was a member of the Chester Park Ski Club and participated in 10 Birkebeiner ski races. He worked at Red Owl, Piggly Wiggly and managed Super One Foods in Park Falls, WI for 30 years where he was also an EMT. He retired to Birchwood WI in 2000, where he and Gerry built their dream home on Nice Lake. While there he volunteered in the Birchwood School District.

