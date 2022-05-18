Ken was a proud Navy vet, serving from 1960 - 1962. Ken lived and loved being on the water and had a passion for Lake Superior. He was a long time resident of Bayfield, WI, where he was the local barber, spinner of yarns and maker of mischief.

Ken’s career as a barber allowed him to open and manage 27 barber shops and salons across MN and WI. At one time, during the 1970’s, he was sought out as one of the foremost experts in hair color and presented at stylist conventions for Redken.

