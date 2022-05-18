THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
238 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS
CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI
TACONITE HARBOR TO SILVER BAY HARBOR MN
SILVER BAY HARBOR TO TWO HARBORS MN
TWO HARBORS TO DULUTH MN
DULUTH MN TO PORT WING WI
PORT WING TO SAND ISLAND WI
SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD WI
OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI
OUTER APOSTLE ISLANDS BEYOND 5 NM FROM MAINLAND
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
238 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
AITKIN CROW WING PINE
IN NORTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
CASS ITASCA
IN NORTHEAST MINNESOTA
CARLTON LAKE ST. LOUIS
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN
PRICE
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
ASHLAND BAYFIELD BURNETT
DOUGLAS IRON SAWYER
WASHBURN
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AITKIN, ASHLAND, BAYFIELD, BRAINERD,
CASS LAKE, CASTLE DANGER, CLOQUET, DULUTH, EAST GULL LAKE,
ESTERDY, GRAND RAPIDS, GRANTSBURG, HAYWARD, HINCKLEY, HURLEY,
LAKE SHORE, PHILLIPS, PINE CITY, PINE RIVER, SCHLEY, SHELL LAKE,
SILVER BAY, SPOONER, SUPERIOR, TWO HARBORS, WALKER, AND WASHBURN.
THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE FOND DU LAC BAND,
BROOKSTON DISTRICT, THE FOND DU LAC BAND, SAWYER DISTRICT, THE
RED CLIFF BAND, THE LAC COURTE OREILLES RESERVATION, THE BAD
RIVER RESERVATION, THE FOND DU LAC BAND, CLOQUET DISTRICT, THE
MILLE LACS BAND, LENA LAKE,, BIG SANDY LAKE,, EAST LAKE AND,
HINCKLEY AREAS AND THE BOIS FORTE BAND, DEER CREEK,, LAKE
VERMILION AND, NETT LAKE AREAS.
SANYO DIGITAL CAMERA
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth “Oly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Ken was a proud Navy vet, serving from 1960 - 1962. Ken lived and loved being on the water and had a passion for Lake Superior. He was a long time resident of Bayfield, WI, where he was the local barber, spinner of yarns and maker of mischief.
Ken’s career as a barber allowed him to open and manage 27 barber shops and salons across MN and WI. At one time, during the 1970’s, he was sought out as one of the foremost experts in hair color and presented at stylist conventions for Redken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.