...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East wind 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-
Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
On Easter Sunday April 17th, 2022, Karen (Gessert) Heinlein passed away peacefully into God’s Graces, at home, with her husband and children at her side. Karen was born on June 14, 1954, in Marshfield, WI to Norbert and Patricia (Holleran) Gessert. Karen was a loving mother, wife and kind soul throughout her 68 years of life.
Karen spent most of her career at the Marshfield Medical center as a phlebotomist and was well known for the gentleness and kindness she showed her patients. She worked there for over 20 years and became an assistant manager of her department. She finished her career at Essentia Health in Ashland, WI. Despite being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, Karen continued to live each day with love, laughter and her beautiful smile. Karen loved her family and friends, her rescue dogs and pets, camping, hunting, reading, painting and drawing, home decorating especially at Christmas, crossword puzzles, Sudoku and baking. Her warmth and love will be greatly missed.
