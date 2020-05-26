Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...DENSE FOG WILL REDUCE VISIBILITY TO ONE QUARTER TO ONE HALF MILE. * WHERE...NEARSHORE WATERS OF LAKE SUPERIOR. * WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...LOW VISIBILITY WILL MAKE NAVIGATION DIFFICULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST NAVIGATE, PROCEED WITH CAUTION. USE PROPER FOG SIGNALS. MAKE SURE ALL RUNNING LIGHTS ARE ON. REMEMBER TO USE YOUR RADAR AND COMPASS. &&