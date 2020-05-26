...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...DENSE FOG WILL REDUCE VISIBILITY TO ONE QUARTER TO ONE
HALF MILE.
* WHERE...NEARSHORE WATERS OF LAKE SUPERIOR.
* WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...LOW VISIBILITY WILL MAKE NAVIGATION DIFFICULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF YOU MUST NAVIGATE, PROCEED WITH CAUTION. USE PROPER FOG
SIGNALS. MAKE SURE ALL RUNNING LIGHTS ARE ON. REMEMBER TO USE
YOUR RADAR AND COMPASS.
&&
Justices allow lower courts to resume with virus controls
MADISON (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has decided to allow courts to resume in-person hearings and jury trials if they can come up with plans to protect participants and observers from the coronavirus.
The justices suspended in-person hearings and jury trials in March, ordering judges to continue trials to a date after May 22. Chief Justice Patience Roggensack convened a task force comprising judges, court clerks and attorneys in late April to examine how to resume in-person proceedings. The task force issued recommendations on May 15 that included calls for participants and spectators to wear face masks, observe social distancing standards and use hand sanitizers, and clerks to include a note in jury summons detailing the precautions the court has taken.
