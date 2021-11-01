Kenosha Protest Shooting Race

Kyle Rittenhouse waits for his motion hearing to begin with one of his attorneys, Natalie Wisco, at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., in this Oct. 25, 2021 file photo. Rittenhouse is white. So were the three men he shot during street protests in Kenosha in 2020. But for many people, Rittenhouse’s trial will be watched closely as the latest referendum on race and the American judicial system. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News, Pool via AP, File)

KENOSHA — The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse opened Monday with the challenging task of seating jurors who haven’t already made up their minds about the young aspiring police officer who shot two people to death and wounded a third during a night of anti-racism protests in Kenosha last year.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he made the short trip from his home in Illinois, just across the Wisconsin state line, during unrest that broke out in August 2020 after a white Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man.

