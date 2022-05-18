Judy L. Puska, age 76, of GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge, formerly of North Branch, received her heavenly wings on May 17, 2022.

She carefully curated her life as a dignified wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend and Nana. She loved her friends and family but most of all, cherished the love of her life, John. Together, they built a life they are proud of. They understood, supported and nurtured each other in that sweet “birds of a feather” type of way and are each other’s better half. They were able to travel many places over the years, collecting photos, assorted souvenirs and lots of destination tee shirts! Judy enjoyed many things including photography, making pickles, gardening, swans, butterflies and traveling among her most favorite. Her parents, Richard Simonson, Sr. and Lorraine Tarris, as well as her eldest brother, Richard, Jr. and several dear friends and relatives have preceded her in death and will help welcome her home.

