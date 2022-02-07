Judy Rosenwinkel, age 74, of Iron River, passed away peacefully at home, with her family by her side on Saturday, February 22, 2022. She was born August 6, 1947 in Wheaton, IL, daughter of Martin and Marigail Henning.

She graduated from Wheaton Central High School and was employed at Kisstings Jewelry. Judy studied Art at Northern Illinois University and Northland College, where she met Merrill. She married Merrill in 1967, and together they raised two children, Jonathon and Heidi. They co-owned the Washburn Bar and Rosehill Farm in Herbster. She loved all animals, flowers, jewelry, and art. Judy was involved in the community for many years, serving on the South Shore school board and the Clover Town Board. She served as Supervisor and Chairperson. She was a 4-H leader.

