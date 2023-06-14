...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
tomorrow. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer,
Washburn.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has entered northwest
Wisconsin and will move southeast today into Thursday morning. We
will continue to monitor PM2.5 concentrations closely and adjust the
air quality advisory area or timing as needed. The air quality index
is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Judith Ann Ashworth, age 82, of Bakersfield, California, passed away on January 14, 2023 after a long illness. She was born July 1, 1940 to Ken & Florence Todd of Ashland, Wisconsin. Judy and her sister Joan grew up in Ashland. Judy attended The University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire where she began her lifelong dream of becoming a teacher.
Judy had her heart set on a life in California so after her college graduation, she and two girlfriends set out on a new adventure. They arrived in Oxnard in the summer of 1962. Her career in education brought her immense joy as a primary school teacher, reading specialist, and as a music teacher. She later received her Master’s Degree from California Lutheran College in 1977.
