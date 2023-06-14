Judith Ann Ashworth, age 82, of Bakersfield, California, passed away on January 14, 2023 after a long illness. She was born July 1, 1940 to Ken & Florence Todd of Ashland, Wisconsin. Judy and her sister Joan grew up in Ashland. Judy attended The University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire where she began her lifelong dream of becoming a teacher.

Judy had her heart set on a life in California so after her college graduation, she and two girlfriends set out on a new adventure. They arrived in Oxnard in the summer of 1962. Her career in education brought her immense joy as a primary school teacher, reading specialist, and as a music teacher. She later received her Master’s Degree from California Lutheran College in 1977.

