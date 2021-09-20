A Dane County judge has rejected Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul’s lawsuit to remove the chair of the state Natural Resources Board from his post, even though the GOP appointee’s term ended several months ago.

Kaul brought the lawsuit last month to force Fred Prehn from the board. Prehn was appointed to a six-year term on the board by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2015. His term expired May 1.

