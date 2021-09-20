THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 509 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS
CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI
PORT WING TO SAND ISLAND WI
SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD WI
OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI
OUTER APOSTLE ISLANDS BEYOND 5 NM FROM MAINLAND
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts around 30 kt and waves
2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor
WI, Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Outer Apostle
Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
TORNADO WATCH 509 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
CW
. ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS INCLUDED ARE
CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI
PORT WING TO SAND ISLAND WI
SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD WI
OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI
OUTER APOSTLE ISLANDS BEYOND 5 NM FROM MAINLAND
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 509 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN
PRICE
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
ASHLAND BAYFIELD IRON
SAWYER WASHBURN
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, BAYFIELD, HAYWARD, HURLEY,
PHILLIPS, SHELL LAKE, SPOONER, AND WASHBURN. THIS ALSO INCLUDES
THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND, THE LAC COURTE OREILLES
RESERVATION AND THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION.
Weather Alert
TORNADO WATCH 509 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
WI
. WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
ASHLAND BAYFIELD IRON
PRICE SAWYER WASHBURN
A Dane County judge has rejected Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul’s lawsuit to remove the chair of the state Natural Resources Board from his post, even though the GOP appointee’s term ended several months ago.
Kaul brought the lawsuit last month to force Fred Prehn from the board. Prehn was appointed to a six-year term on the board by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2015. His term expired May 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.