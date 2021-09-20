Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 509 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN PRICE IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN ASHLAND BAYFIELD IRON SAWYER WASHBURN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, BAYFIELD, HAYWARD, HURLEY, PHILLIPS, SHELL LAKE, SPOONER, AND WASHBURN. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND, THE LAC COURTE OREILLES RESERVATION AND THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION.