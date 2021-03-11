George Floyd Officer Trial

In this image taken from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, listen to Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill during pretrial motions, prior to continuing jury selection in the trial of Chauvin, Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is accused in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV/Pool via Pool)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge on Thursday granted prosecutors' request to add a third-degree murder charge against a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death, a move that offers jurors an additional option for conviction and finally resolves an issue that might have delayed his trial for months.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill reinstated the charge after the former officer, Derek Chauvin, failed to get appellate courts to block it. Cahill had earlier rejected the charge as not warranted by the circumstances of Floyd's death, but an appellate court ruling in an unrelated case established new grounds for it.

