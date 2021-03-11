Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WINDING DOWN... .Light snow continues to diminish across the area. Light to moderate snow may linger through noon across Ashland and Iron counties with additional accumulations up to one inch possible. Elsewhere, little to no additional accumulation is expected. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Iron and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&