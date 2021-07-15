MADISON (AP) — An appellate judge on Thursday dismissed disorderly conduct charges against a man who stood outside a police garage and insulted off-duty officers, saying he was exercising his free speech rights.
According to court documents, Aaron Oleston, now 41, stood outside the police station garage in Janesville for two days in August 2018 and hurled profanity-laced insults at officers as they came and went, calling them Nazis, terrorists and thugs. He stood next to an officer's car and videotaped him as he tried to leave. He also stuck his camera in front of another officer's car as that officer tried to leave.
