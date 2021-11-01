Wolf

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A federal judge has declined to issue a ruling on a preliminary injunction requested by Ojibwe tribes to stop the 2021 Wisconsin wolf hunt.

But Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson said Friday he had “deep misgivings” about state rules that proved inadequate in February to keep the wolf kill to the intended target.

