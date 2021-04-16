Washburn County Circuit Court Judge Angelline Winton declared a mistrial Friday in the third day of the sexual assault trial of an Ashland pastor.

Winton agreed with Tony Lashbrook’s defense attorney, Joseph Rafferty, who said prosecutors had not provided him with written material that passed between Assistant District Attorney Ruth Kressel and Rhonda Bryhn, a child sexual abuse therapist with Gunderson Health Systems of La Crosse, as required by law.

