Joyce Elisabeth Gordon-Bratti passed away peacefully on January 30, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire, WI. She was born on May 27, 1950 in Washburn, WI, the youngest daughter of Lawrence and Helen (Hessing) Gordon. Her childhood was spent in Red Cliff where she attended St. Francis Grade School, graduating from Bayfield High School in the Class of 1968. She was a member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and Holy Family Catholic Church.
She moved to St. Paul where she secured secretarial work. Returning to Bayfield, she attended Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in Ashland. She worked for several doctors in the Ashland area. She worked for Attys. Spears, Carlson, Lindsay for many years and worked for the Red Cliff Tribe doing medical transcriptions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.